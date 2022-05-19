Cameron County prosecutors apply for six subpoenas in Melissa Lucio case

It’s been more than three weeks since Melissa Lucio was granted a stay of execution.

Now, Cameron County prosecutors are moving forward with six new subpoenas.

Prosecutors want to hear from groups that may have testimony that is “material for the state," according to court records.

An appeals court spared Lucio's life two days before she was set for execution last month. They said back then they were grateful for the stay, but also called for her release from prison. They wanted the release over new court proceedings.

Lucio's been on death row since 2008 and was convicted in the 2007 death of her 2-year-old daughter, Mariah.

Her attorneys argue she is innocent.