Cameron County Public Health Department hosting men’s health fair

Cameron County's public health department will be hosting a Blue Tie Affair on Friday, June 10.

The event will be held at Lon C. Hill Park in Harlingen from 6 to 10 p.m.

The event will have live music, free health screenings and a 1-mile and 5K walk.

You can register for the event online.