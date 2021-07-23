Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 139 positive cases

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 139 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a man from San Benito in his 40s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,705 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Friday, 91 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 101 people 9 people 11 people 11 people 6 people 0 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,743 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,493 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 67.73% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.