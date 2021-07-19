Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 193 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported one coronavirus-related death and 193 positive cases of COVID-19.

A man in his 30s from Olmito died as a result of the virus, according to news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,702 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Monday, 77 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 42 people 58 people 43 people 17 people 22 people 5 people 6 people

Since the pandemic began, 43,340 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 40,375 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 67.06% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.