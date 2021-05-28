Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 20 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 20 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A San Benito man in his 50’s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,659 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 20 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 18 came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,221 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,716 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release. Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 55.07% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.