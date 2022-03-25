Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 12 positive cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported one new coronavirus-related death and 12 positive cases of COVID-19.

An unvaccinated Brownsville man died as a result of the virus, according to the Cameron County Public Health department. Since the pandemic began, 2,223 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County,

Of the 12 positive cases reported in the county on Friday, nine were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and three were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 3 20s 4 30s 0 40s 0 50s 3 60s 0 70+ 2 Total: 12

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.79% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.