Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 16 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 16 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to the Cameron County Public Health, a vaccinated woman from Harlingen in her 70s died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,222 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 16 positive cases reported in the county on Wednesday, 12 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and fur were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 2 20s 4 30s 3 40s 2 50s 3 60s 0 70+ 2 Total: 16

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.75% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.