Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 37 new cases

3 hours 7 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, November 06 2020 Nov 6, 2020 November 06, 2020 3:30 PM November 06, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 37 new cases. 

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,092 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 37 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,598.

