Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 37 new cases
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 37 new cases.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,092 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 37 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,598.
