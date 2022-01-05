Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported one coronavirus-related death and 732 positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 40s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus. The woman was unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Of the 732 positive cases reported in the county, 327 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 405 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 732 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 245 people 167 people 102 people 93 people 60 people 27 people 38 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 79.44% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods:

• Get vaccinated

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your face with unwashed hands

• Wear a mask in public indoor settings even if you are fully vaccinated

• Practice social distance and keep about 6 feet between yourself and others

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily

• If you are sick, call your healthcare provider and home isolate