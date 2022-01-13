Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related deaths and 1,316 positive cases

Cameron County Public Health Department

Cameron County on Thursday reported one coronavirus-related deaths and 1,316 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department, a fully vaccinated Brownsville woman over the age of 90 died as a result of the virus. The reported death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,040.

Of the 1,316 positive cases reported in the county, 647 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 669 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 1,316 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 554 people 196 people 148 people 151 people 118 people 69 people 80 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 80.02% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: