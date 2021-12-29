Cameron County reports 1 COVID-19 related death, 83 new positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 83 new positive cases of COVID-19 and one coronavirus-related death.

The reported death was a Harlingen woman in her 70s who was fully vaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,029.

Of the 83 cases reported, none came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 83 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 31 people 18 people 11 people 5 people 3 people 1 people 4 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,724 cases of COVID-19. A total of 51,339 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 78.80% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.