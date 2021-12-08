Cameron County reports 1 unvaccinated COVID-related death, 12 new positive cases

Cameron County reported one coronavirus-related death and 12 new cases of the disease Wednesday.

The sole death was an unvaccinated Brownsville man in his 40s, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,013.

The county also reported 12 new positive infections in the county. Of the 12 cases reported, one was from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 12 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 2 people 3 people 4 people 1 people 1 people 1 people 0 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,124 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,013 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 76.38% of the population, five years and older, is fully vaccinated.