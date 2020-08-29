Cameron County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Saturday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths.
Two people from Brownsville, five people from Harlingen, one person from Port Isabel and two people from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 576 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported that 106 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,959.
