Cameron County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Saturday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Two people from Brownsville, five people from Harlingen, one person from Port Isabel and two people from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 576 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 106 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,959.