x

Cameron County reports 10 coronavirus-related deaths

2 hours 23 minutes 39 seconds ago Saturday, August 29 2020 Aug 29, 2020 August 29, 2020 5:05 PM August 29, 2020 in News - Local

Cameron County on Saturday reported 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

Two people from Brownsville, five people from Harlingen, one person from Port Isabel and two people from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 576 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported that 106 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20,959.

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days