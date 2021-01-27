Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 108 new cases

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 11 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,296.

Cameron County also reported that 108 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,590.

According to the news release, 28,112 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.