Cameron County reports 11 more coronavirus-related deaths, 108 new cases

4 hours 23 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 January 27, 2021 6:15 PM January 27, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County reported on Wednesday 11 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,296.

Cameron County also reported that 108 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 34,590.

According to the news release, 28,112 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.

