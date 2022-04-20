Cameron County reports 12 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on reported 12 cases of COVID-19 and no new coronavirus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,230 deaths.

Of the 12 people who tested positive for the virus, 11 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county also received one self-report of at-home testing.

The 12 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 1 20s 5 30s 1 40s 2 50s 1 60s 1 70+ 1 Total: 12

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.61% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.