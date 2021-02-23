Cameron County reports 13 coronavirus-related deaths, 65 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 65 positive cases of COVID-19.

Seven men and six women died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred. Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,460 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 65 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,106 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

31,112 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.