Cameron County reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 110 new cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 15 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,401.

Cameron County also reported that 110 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 36,258.

According to the news release, 30,287 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.