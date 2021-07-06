Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 130 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 130 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, a woman from Brownsville in her 50s and a woman from Harlingen in her 60s died as a result of the virus. The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

The new deaths raises the total COVID-19 death count to 1,693.

Cameron County also reported 130 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. Of the cases, 60 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 42,530 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

39,902 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 65.05% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.