Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 15 positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 15 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50s from Brownsville and a man in his 70s from San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department. Of the two deaths, one person was unvaccinated.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,015.

The county also reported 15 positive infections in the county. Of the 15 cases reported, one was from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 15 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 3 people 4 people 3 people 3 people 1 people 0 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,139 cases of COVID-19.

A total of 51,036 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 76.61% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.