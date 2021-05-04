Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 18 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 18 new positive cases of COVID-19.

A woman in her 50’s from Brownsville and a woman in her 40’s from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,634 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 18 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 40,507 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,509 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.