Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.

A man from Brownsville and a woman from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,070 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 53 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,871.