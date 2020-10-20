Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths.
A man from Brownsville and a woman from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,070 coronavirus-related deaths.
Cameron County also reported that 53 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,871.
