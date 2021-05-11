Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 31 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Tuesday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 31 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Two men from the cities of Brownsville and San Benito died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,639 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 31 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, three came unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 40,739 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,930 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.