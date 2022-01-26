Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 723 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported to coronavirus related deaths and 723 positive cases of COVID-19.

A Port Isabel woman and a San Benito man died as a result of the virus, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

Both of the victims were in the 40s and unvaccinated.

The reported death raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county to 2,060.

Of the 723 positive cases reported in the county, 371 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 347 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 723 people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 347 people 77 people 87 people 82 people 53 people 41 people 36 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 81.49% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.

Cameron County Public Health continues to emphasize the importance of following COVID-19 prevention methods: