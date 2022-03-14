Cameron County reports 2 coronavirus-related deaths and 88 positive cases

Cameron County on Monday reported two coronavirus-related deaths and 88 positive cases of COVID-19.

The report covers numbers from March 12 through March 14.

The two people who died were men from Brownsville over the age of 60. According to the Cameron County Public Health, only one of the men was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,215 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 88 positive cases reported in the county on Monday, 65 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 23 were probable reports based on antigen testing.

The 65 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 41 20s 4 30s 4 40s 2 50s 6 60s 3 70+ 5 Total: 65

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 85.32% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.