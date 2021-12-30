Cameron County reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths, 75 new positive cases

Cameron County on Thursday reported 75 new positive cases of COVID-19 and two coronavirus-related deaths.

The reported deaths were two people from Brownsville, a man in his 60s and a woman over the age of 90. Both individuals were unvaccinated, according to a report released by the Cameron County Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-related deaths in Cameron County now stands at 2,031.

Of the 75 cases reported, none came from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The 75 people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 28 people 20 people 12 people 5 people 6 people 3 people 1 people

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 54,799 cases of COVID-19. A total of 51,410 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 78.94% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.