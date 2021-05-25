Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 111 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 111 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Three people over the age of 70 died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County. The news release didn't specify when the death occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,652 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 111 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, 51 came unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,124 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,573 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 53.38% of the population, 12 years and older is fully vaccinated.