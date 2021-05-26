Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 27 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 27 new positive cases of COVID-19.

Three men from the cities of Brownsville, La Feria and San Benito in their 60s, 70s and 90s died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,656 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 27 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Of the new cases, six came from unaccompanied minor shelters an detention centers in the county.

Since the pandemic started, 41,166 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

38,642 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.