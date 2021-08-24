Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 249 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 249 positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, two men in their 80s from San Benito, a man in his 70s from Santa Rosa, and a man in his 60s from Brownsville died as a result of the virus.

Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,754 deaths related to the coronavirus.

Of the new cases reported Tuesday, 70 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 105 people 38 people 34 people 26 people 22 people 11 people 13 people

Since the pandemic began, 48,445 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.

A total of 43,841 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 72.60% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.