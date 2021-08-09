Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths, 420 positive cases
Cameron County on Monday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 420 positive cases of COVID-19.
Three people over the age of 40 from Brownsville, and a man in his 60's from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic began, the county has reported 1,723 deaths related to the coronavirus. Of the new cases reported Monday, 86 were from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.
The people who tested positive in the county are in the following age groups:
|Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|141 people
|80 people
|74 people
|59 people
|31 people
|15 people
|20 people
Since the pandemic began, 45,887 people have tested positive for the virus in the county.
A total of 41,754 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently 69.99% of the population, 12 years and older, is fully vaccinated.
