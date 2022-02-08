Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 439 positive cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 439 positive cases of COVID-19.

Of the four people who died, none were vaccinated against the virus. The youngest person who died was a Brownsville woman in her 30s.

Since the pandemic began, 2,104 people have died due to the virus in Cameron County.

Of the 439 positive cases reported in the county, 169 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, 266 were probable reports based on antigen testing, and four were self-reported based on at-home testing.

The 169 confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 29 people 23 people 31 people 19 people 15 people 21 people 31 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 82.90% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.