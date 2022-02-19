Cameron County reports 4 coronavirus-related deaths and 77 positive cases
Cameron County on Friday reported four coronavirus-related deaths and 77 positive cases of COVID-19.
According to the Cameron County Health Department, four of the people who died were not vaccinated against the virus.
Since the pandemic began, 2,140 people have died due to COVID-19 in Cameron County.
Of the 77 positive cases reported in the county, 58 were confirmed reports based on PCR testing and 19 were probable reports based on antigen testing.
The 77 cases are in the following age groups:
|
Age: 0-19
|Age: 20-29
|Age: 30-39
|Age: 40-49
|Age: 50-59
|Age: 60-69
|Age: 70+
|34 people
|11 people
|5 people
|11 people
|7 people
|4 people
|5 people
Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 83.84% of the population five years and older is fully vaccinated.
