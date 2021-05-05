Cameron County reports 44 new cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Wednesday reported 44 new positive cases of COVID-19.

According to a news release from Cameron County, six of the new positive cases reported are from unaccompanied minor shelters and detention centers.

The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Cameron County reported no new deaths on Wednesday; the COVID-19 death count remains at 1,634.

Since the pandemic started, 40,551 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

37,592 people have recovered from the virus in the county, according to the news release.