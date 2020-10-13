Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths.
Two men from Brownsville, two women from Brownsville and a woman from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.
Since the pandemic started, 1,052 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.
Cameron County also reported Tuesday that 67 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,559.
More News
News Video
-
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
-
Democrats and Republicans in Hidalgo County agree need for poll watchers
-
Hidalgo County judge says he will not allow local bars to reopen...
-
Early voting kicks off: Local candidate voting and polling locations open up
-
Voters flock to the polls for the first day of Early Voting