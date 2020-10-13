Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Tuesday reported five coronavirus-related deaths.

Two men from Brownsville, two women from Brownsville and a woman from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, 1,052 people in Cameron County have died as a result of the virus.

Cameron County also reported Tuesday that 67 people had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,559.