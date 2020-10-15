Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths

Cameron County on Thursday reported five coronavirus-related deaths.

Three men from Brownsville, one woman from Brownsville and a woman from Harlingen died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,063 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported Thursday that 50 people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 23,662.