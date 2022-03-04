Cameron County reports 5 coronavirus-related deaths and 124 positive cases in the last two days

Cameron County reported a total of five coronavirus-related deaths and 124 positive cases of COVID-19 in the last two days.

On Thursday, the county reported 81 total cases, 56 of which were confirmed by PCR tested. The county also reported four people who died due to the virus, none of whom were fully vaccinated, the county reported.

On Friday, the county reported 43 cases of COVID-19, 28 of which were confirmed based on PCR testing. The county also reported a Brownsville man in his 60s who was not vaccinated against the disease died from the virus.

Since the pandemic began, 2,192 people have died due to the coronavirus in Cameron County.

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.91% of the population, five years and older, is fully vaccinated.