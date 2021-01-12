Cameron County reports 6 coronavirus-related deaths and 126 new cases

Cameron County on Tuesday reported six coronavirus-related deaths and 126 new cases.

Four people over the age of 60 from Harlingen two people in their 50's from Brownsville died as a result of the virus, according to a news release from Cameron County.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,218 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 126 people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 31,473.