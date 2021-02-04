x

Cameron County reports 6 more coronavirus-related deaths, 89 new cases

By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County on Thursday reported 6 more coronavirus-related deaths.

According to a news release from Cameron County, this raises the total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County to 1,357.

Cameron County also reported that 89 additional people had tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 35,625.

According to the news release, 29,232 individuals have recovered in Cameron County.

