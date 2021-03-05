Cameron County reports 7 coronavirus-related deaths, 48 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Friday reported eight coronavirus-related deaths and 50 positive cases of COVID-19.

The victims included four males and four women from the cities of Brownsville, La Feria and Los Fresnos. The youngest victim was a female in her 20s from Los Fresnos.

The news release didn't specify when the deaths occurred.

Since the pandemic started, Cameron County has reported 1,514 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cameron County also reported that 50 people had tested positive for the virus. The news release didn't specify when they tested positive.

Since the pandemic started, 37,616 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

32,831 people have recovered from the virus in the county according to the news release.