Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths
Cameron County Public Health did not have any reports of COVID-19 related deaths of Cameron County residents for Monday. The current total of deaths is 1,588, according to a news release.
The county reported 73 people tested positive for the virus.
Since the pandemic started, 38,937 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.
