Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths

4 hours 30 minutes 47 seconds ago Tuesday, April 06 2021 Apr 6, 2021 April 06, 2021 7:04 PM April 06, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Digital

Cameron County Public Health did not have any reports of COVID-19 related deaths of Cameron County residents for Monday. The current total of deaths is 1,588, according to a news release. 

The county reported 73 people tested positive for the virus.

Since the pandemic started, 38,937 people in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus.

