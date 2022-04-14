x

Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 12 cases of COVID-19

Thursday, April 14 2022

Cameron County on Thursday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 12 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths. 

All 12 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county were confirmed reports based on PCR testing.  The county received zero reports of positive antigen testing and at-home test results. 

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases
0-19 4
20s 3
30s 3
40s 0
50s 1
60s 1
70+ 0
Total: 12

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.44% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.

