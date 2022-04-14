Cameron County reports zero coronavirus-related deaths, 12 cases of COVID-19

Cameron County on Thursday reported zero coronavirus-related deaths and 12 cases of COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Cameron County has reported 2,227 deaths.

All 12 cases of COVID-19 reported in the county were confirmed reports based on PCR testing. The county received zero reports of positive antigen testing and at-home test results.

The people who tested positive are in the following age groups:

Age Range Number of cases 0-19 4 20s 3 30s 3 40s 0 50s 1 60s 1 70+ 0 Total: 12

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 86.44% of the population five years and older are fully vaccinated.