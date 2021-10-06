Cameron County residents to vote on proposed event arena

The November general election is fast approaching, and voters in Cameron County will have a say on two county-wide proposals, including the construction of a new event arena.

"This is something that we think is sorely needed," Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño said. "With our expected growth now and into the future, we think that this is a project that is certainly viable."

Similar to the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, the costs of the arena could reach as high as $88 million. Still, Treviño says increasing taxes is off the table.

"We think that this is definitely a way to develop another project without it being paid by the local taxpayer," Treviño said. "I want to make clear that this is a visitor venue tax which is paid for by the venue."

