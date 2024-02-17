Cameron County seeking $9 million in overdue taxes

Officials in Cameron County are trying to get back $9 million in unpaid taxes.

They're starting an effort to notify business owners who haven't paid taxes.

Those who don't pay their taxes could potentially have their property seized.

Notifications are being handled by the Edinburg-based law firm Perdue Brandon Fielder Collins & Mott, LLP.

“If we're unsuccessful in reaching the taxpayers, that's when we take the next step in seeking from the district court the tax warrant order allowing for the seizure of the personal property,” attorney Enrique Peña said.

Three notices have been sent out in the last week, with more to come.