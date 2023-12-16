Cameron County set to hold holiday drone light show

Cameron County is set to hold what’s being called the first ever holiday drone show in South Texas.

The Cameron County Amphitheater in South Padre Island, located on 53550 Dolphin Cove, will be the site of “Dashing through the Sky: A Christmas Drone Story.”

According to a news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office, 400 drones will be used to illuminate the skies for two free light shows on Saturday, Dec. 16.

The first drone show starts after 6 p.m., and the second one is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Doors open at 4 p.m.

While the event is free, there’s a $12 fee to park at the nearby Isla Blanca Park.