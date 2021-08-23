x

Cameron County Sheriff announces body cameras for officers

By: KRGV Staff

Body cameras will soon make part of Cameron County law enforcement officers' uniforms. 

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced county law enforcement officials would begin wearing body-worn cameras by the end of October 2021.

In a tweet, Garza said all CCSO patrol deputies, CID investigators, SIU investigators, civil proceedings, transport, K-9 unit, and SWAT officers would be equipped with the new body cameras.

