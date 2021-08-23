Cameron County Sheriff announces body cameras for officers

Body cameras will soon make part of Cameron County law enforcement officers' uniforms.





Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza announced county law enforcement officials would begin wearing body-worn cameras by the end of October 2021.





In a tweet, Garza said all CCSO patrol deputies, CID investigators, SIU investigators, civil proceedings, transport, K-9 unit, and SWAT officers would be equipped with the new body cameras.