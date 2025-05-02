Cameron County sheriff's first 100 days in office

It's his first year since he took office, and it's now been more than 100 days serving as the Cameron County sheriff.

"We got here crawling, we've been very blessed that now we're walking and hopefully very soon we'll be running," Cameron County Sheriff Manuel Trevino said.

Since then, Sheriff Treviño has made multiple changes, including promises made during his campaign. His number one priority was to add more patrols to neighborhoods.

"We were able to restructure our patrol division and add more officers on the streets, so we can focus on areas of concern and also to shorten response time," Trevino said.

He also worked alongside Texas Southmost college to create a jail academy for jailers. He says it will help bring more jailers to the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center.

"We want to make sure that we know that the jail has always been an issue. Trying to get people to apply and to keep employees which is the most important thing, it's always been hard," Trevino said.

Trevino said they have also been working to recruit more people to work at the jail. The changes he's implemented so far, including boosting patrols, is bringing more ease to Cameron County residents.

"I definitely feel more safe and more peaceful," Cameron County resident Shanelly Hernandez said.

Treviño also had an assessment done by the state of the Cameron County Courthouse, which he says hadn't been done in a couple of years.

"It's just good to have somebody come from the outside and give you ideas as to how to provide better security and better protocols," Trevino said.

Trevino said the office has also been communicating with federal partners to begin the process to house federal inmates once again. A partnership that ended under the previous sheriff's administration.

Watch the video above for the full story.