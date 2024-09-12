Cameron County Sheriff's Office: 18-year-old arrested after discharging firearm while driving

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested an 18-year-old for allegedly discharging a firearm while in a moving vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Angel de Jesus Hernandez is facing multiple charges, including possession of marijuana.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the area of Florida Road and FM 511 in Brownsville in reference to a hit-and-run call.

Deputies with the sheriff's office, along with Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, began interviewing several witnesses and collecting evidence.

The sheriff's office said the investigation revealed two suspects in a Hyundai had discharged a firearm out of the window of their vehicle while in motion.

The two suspects then fled the area but ended up hitting another vehicle from behind and also hit a traffic sign on the side of the road. The suspects then lost control of their vehicle and got stuck in the mud. They were able to get their vehicle free and continued driving away, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators with the sheriff's office responded to the scene and were able to locate the suspect's vehicle parked outside a residence in the area.

The sheriff's office said the suspect and driver of the vehicle was identified as Hernandez, who confessed to the crime.

It was revealed that Hernandez, and his friend who has not been arrested yet, were in possession of "a usable amount of marijuana" when they discharged their weapon, according to the sheriff's office. It was also revealed that the suspects attempted to get rid of the handgun and marijuana, so the police wouldn't find it.

Both the handgun and the marijuana were taken as evidence.

Hernandez was placed under arrest and faces charges of tamper with physical evidence, deadly conduct, unlawful carrying of weapon and possession of marijuana.