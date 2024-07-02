Cameron County Sheriff's Office: Couple arrested for endangering children

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple for allegedly leaving their children unattended outside.

The couple, identified as 21-year-old Joey Lee Barrientos and 19-year-old Alexis Angel Gonzalez, were arrested on three counts each of abandoning or endangering a child.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were dispatched to the 6800 block of Princess Palm in Brownsville on June 30 in reference to unattended children on the roadway.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found a four-year-old boy by himself with signs of neglect. The sheriff's office said the boy had insect bites all over his body, was barefoot and wearing only a t-shirt and "an old heavily soiled diaper."

Deputies also located a one-year-old child crying by the entrance to an apartment nearby.

The sheriff's office said deputies were led to the apartment where the abandoned children lived and attempted to make contact, but no one came to the door.

Deputies made entry to the apartment and located a third child, a four-month-old baby in a car seat, in the living area with no supervision, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies located the parents, identified as Barrientos and Gonzalez, of the three children in a nearby bedroom fast asleep.

Deputies woke up the couple and asked why their children were outside without supervision. The couple said they had gone out the night before and fell asleep, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies placed Barrientos and Gonzalez under arrest and Child Protective Services were notified. The children were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.