Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigate homicide in Laguna Heights

Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide after getting reports of a gunshot victim in Laguna Heights.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Adams Street in reference to a shooting victim, according to a news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon dead and had apparent gunshot wounds on his body, according to the release.

Investigators with the sheriff's office currently have no suspects but are following several leads, according to the release.

Anyone with any information is urged to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551. The investigation is ongoing.