Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigate homicide in Laguna Heights
Deputies with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide after getting reports of a gunshot victim in Laguna Heights.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of Adams Street in reference to a shooting victim, according to a news release.
Upon arrival, deputies found 27-year-old Christopher James De Leon dead and had apparent gunshot wounds on his body, according to the release.
Investigators with the sheriff's office currently have no suspects but are following several leads, according to the release.
Anyone with any information is urged to call Cameron County Crime Stoppers at (956) 350-5551. The investigation is ongoing.
More News
News Video
-
Multiple agencies respond to large fire in La Joya
-
Friends and classmates remember Santa Rosa teen killed in weekend shooting
-
Made in the 956: Camille Playhouse in Brownsville celebrates 60th ‘Diamond Jubilee’...
-
City of McAllen commissioners vote to rezone disc golf course
-
High poverty level affecting RGV literacy rates
Sports Video
-
Garcia loses to Zambrano by TKO in Marines Boxing Event
-
RGV FC has two players sent off in 2-1 loss to FC...
-
Weslaco Intermediate All-Star Headed to Little League Regional Tournament
-
Weslaco All-Stars competing at Southwest Regional Tournament in Sugarland
-
UTRGV's Pimentel signs with Washington Nationals