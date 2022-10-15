Cameron County Sheriff's Office investigating report of shots fired outside apartment complex

The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after shots were fired in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Brownsville, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2200 block of Avenida Delia Wednesday at around 3:15 a.m. where tenants from the apartment complex reported hearing multiple shots fired outside.

“Deputies discovered property damage to the apartment complex and numerous spent casing within the parking lot,” the news release stated. “No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.”

Those with nay information regarding the incident are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-544-0860 or the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at 956-350-5551.