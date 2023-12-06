Cameron County Sheriff’s Office: Jail inmate who died tested positive for fentanyl

Jacqueline Barocio. Courtesy photo.

Toxicology results show a 25-year-old inmate who was found dead in her Cameron County jail cell in October had fentanyl in her system, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jacqueline Barocio was in custody at the Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center when she was found dead on Oct. 21, according to previous reports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family of Cameron County inmate found dead in jail cell demands answers

A Wednesday news release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office said toxicology reports revealed Barocio “had fentanyl in her system at the time of death.”

Barocio’s family previously told Channel 5 News she was in jail on charges of aggravated assault and possession of drugs.

Jacqueline Barocio leaves behind a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old child.

The investigation into Barocio’s death continues, the sheriff’s office stated.